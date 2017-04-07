PH Residents Kick Against e-Voting

Port Harcourt residents have kicked against the planned use of e-voting by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the 2019 general elections.

Some stakeholders who aired theirs views on the matter in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, said that the project would not address the issues surrounding election in the country.

A businessman, Mr Kingsley Uzoma, said that the body should look else where and think the way forward.

He noted that e-voting was a costly project that could require a separate budget.

Uzoma, pointed out that unless the commission has planned to enrich some people, who are at the corridors of power.

Another respondent, Hon Charles Igwe, regretted that Nigerians could think of such a huge project when it was yet to get some smaller ones right.

Recalling the ill-experience of the card-reader during last general election, he said that the country would witness the worst election, if it sees e-voting as an option in 2019 general elections.

According to him, the challenges faced by students during the purchase of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other similar e-exams was enough evidence to prove that e-voting would fail in 2019.

Chief Emma Mpeba, said that the system would create an easy vent for electoral fraud.

He argued that both technology and capacity to carry out the system was lacking in the country.

He stressed that the system would be too expensive and as well, create more rooms for complaints by the political parties that lost out.

While others said that it would enable those overseas to partake in the system, they maintained that Third World countries like Nigeria, was not ripe for the system, adding that there was corruption in high places in the country.