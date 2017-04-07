‘No Crisis In Ebonyi NLC’

The Acting Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi Chapter, Mr Leo Nkah, said there is no faction in the union in the state as the former Chairman, Ikechukwu Nwafor was legitimately removed from office.

Nkah spoke in Abakaliki, recently while commenting on the alleged mediation visit by South East Zonal Chairman of the NLC Mr Uchenna Obigwe,.

Nkah, who spoke in an interview with newsmen said that Mr Virginus Nwobodo Enugu State NLC Chairman, who represented Obigwe, never visited the present NLC leadership.

” If the visit was mediatory, why did the representative of Obigwe not visit the present NLC leadership in the state?

” Why did he not intimate the present leadership before the visit?

“Since they were here for fact finding, why were they so fast in conclusion, instead of taking their findings to the regional body stressing that “The visit of NLC South East region is questionable.”

The NLC boss said that from the actions, “it is doubtful if the visit was authorised.”

He said that there was no truth in Nwafor’s claim that the union was fictionalised.

“There is no faction in the union as Nwafor was removed by more than two- third of state executive council-in- session.”

Nkah, who is also President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE ), Ebony Chapter, said that Nwafor failed to exonerate himself of allegation of gross abuse of power, levelled against him by the state council.

He also alleged that the former chairman played double-standard on issues concerning the contributory pension scheme introduced by the Ebonyi Government.

Nkah appealed to Ebonyi workers to be patient as a 14-man committee has been set up to address all issues concerning the new pension scheme and other workers’ welfare.

The Tide source recalled that Nwafor was suspended indefinitely on March 15 “for alleged gross misconduct and financial misappropriation.”