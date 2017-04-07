JAMB And Registration Dilemma

After several months of anxious waiting for the commencement of the sale of 2017/2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in February, announced that the delay was due to issues the board had with the sale of scratch cards. He said the scratch card method used during the era of his predecessor, Professor Dibu Ojerinde, was abused thoroughly. He gave the indication that the examination body was working out modalities to eradicate financial impropriety and other corrupt practices said to be associated with the scratch cards.

Recall that Oloyede had, in 2016, announced that JAMB would discontinue the use of scratch cards for any of its services from 2017, but would rather use an online platform of pin vending. This includes web payment, ATM issued cards, online quick teller, ATM payment, mobile application and Bank Branch case/card. He said the scrapping of the scratch cards method was sequel to the board’s drive to promote accountability in line with Federal Government’s zero tolerance for corruption.

However, the sad tales coming from the applicants seeking space in our nation’s crowded higher institutions since the sale of JAMB forms commenced in March does not depict much positive results from the long period of preparation . We have heard stories of some of these applicants sleeping at JAMB Computer Based Test(CBT) centers, to obtain forms without success .

A neighbour’s ward spent over one week to register for JAMB examinations. For him to succeed, my neighbour had to accompany him to the CBT center and bribed the attendants as many other parents did. When you consider the amount spent, the time wasted and the anxiety, you wonder why the new method was introduced.

Come to think of it, the former scratch card method was less expensive and less cumbersome. For instance, the scratch card cost only N1,000(officially) and between N1,500 and N1,800 (unofficially). There were cyber cafes in the neighborhood which made it stress-free. So is there any wisdom in scrapping it and introducing another method that drains both the pockets and emotions of the candidates, parents, guardians? Is it proper for JAMB to monopolize the registration?

Now, let us go back to Oloyede’s statement that: “What we want to do is for students to pay directly to government coffers and we are working out the process of doing so to avoid the type of abuse that it has been subjected. We want to sell directly and make sure that candidates pay into TSA account. We have cases of students saying their scratch cards got burnt, others saying their scratch cards were swallowed by snakes or lost in accident.”

One may want to agree that the new method has some merits after all. We all knew the high level of fraud associated with the scratch card. Candidates were exploited by cyber cafe operators in the name of selling and printing original JAMB results for candidates. The form that was supposed to cost N1,000 was obtained for between N1,500 and N1,800. That was in addition to multiple cards the applicants were made to buy to register for JAMB examinations, check results and other admission related issues.

However, the question remains, why making serious policy pronouncements without first doing the groundwork? Couldn’t JAMB have envisaged the daunting challenges currently facing the registration process and devised ways of handling them before introducing the new system?

It is sad that Nigeria has the awful habit of doing the right thing at the wrong time which has not helped us in any way. The same attitude pervades every facets of our lives, at homes, offices, communities and organisations.

This brings us to the issue of usefulness or otherwise of JAMB. Many analysts have argued that the examination body has outlived its usefulness. Many countries, they posit, do not use JAMB or any such organization to admit students, yet they produce better graduates. Is it not high time this is considered in order to avoid all the lapses and obstacles that have been dogging the nation’s admission processes for many years?

However, if we insist on retaining JAMB, then the registration process should be opened up so that applicants can access the platform anywhere, any time and without hitches. Most importantly, education should be made affordable so as to lessen the burden on parents towards the education of their children.

