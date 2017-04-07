Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, has appointed Nollywood star actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on entertainment, arts and culture.
The delectable actress was appointed along 53 others by the governor into various offices in his administration. A statement by the secretary to the State Government, Dr Mrs. Ayoade Folashade Arike made available to newsmen on Tuesday said, the appointment takes effect from April 1, 2017.
The rationale for the additional appointees at the state level, the statement read, is to “plug indentified gaps in service delivery, fill key positions with the right people and to broaden inclusiveness in governance by bringing people from more communities on board.”
Born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Mercy Johnson represents Okehi local government area in Bello’s list of SSAs, listed as Google’s most searched Nollywood celebrity in December 2013; the woman of power is married to Edo Indigene, Prince Odianosen Okojie.
Gov Bello Appoints Mercy Johnson SSA On Entertainment
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, has appointed Nollywood star actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on entertainment, arts and culture.