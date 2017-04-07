Free Training,Laptops For 200 Youths In Kogi

The member, representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Buba Jibril, has donated 200 laptop computer to youths from the constituency.

The beneficiaries were selected across the 21 wards in the constituency after completing a three-day training on desktop publishing.

The programme which was held in Lokoja and Koton Karfe, the headquarters of Kogi Local Government was sponsored by Jibril.

The youths also received 200 solar panels free of charge for constant power supply to the laptops.

Jibril , the Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, supervised the distribution of the items.

He said the training and distribution of the laptops were part of his constituency projects, adding that the gesture was aimed at preparing the youths for future challenges.

He charged the youths to take their minds off cultism and other vices and concentrate more on their studies, promising to grant scholarships up to the university level to serious ones among them.

“Besides, I have ongoing healthcare service delivery for my people, construction of fish market for women and education projects for our children. We promise to do more”, he said.

He urged parents to monitor and guide their wards in taking proper care of the items, advising them against selling the laptops.

A beneficiary, Fatima Yabagi, thanked the legislator for the items, adding that she was grateful for being part of the free ICT training.

“It will help us to have basic computer knowledge”, Yabagi said.