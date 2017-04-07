Electoral Act: INEC Lauds Senate’s Passage Of Amendment Bill

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, has commended the Senate over the timely passage of “ critical amendments to the Electoral Act 2010,

Prof Yakubu made the commendation during a courtesy call by the chairman and commissioners of INEC on the Senate Leadership yesterday .

According to the INEC boss the visit is a thank you visit to the Senate to express the Commission’s excitement over the accellerated and thorough consideration of amendment bill even “two years ahead of the general elections .

His words “When we were invited last year by the Senate for a stakeholder session on INEC reforms, you assured us that this amendment would be completed speedily.

“You have kept that promise. We are happy that this amendment has come well-ahead of the 2019 elections. It is great that this amendment has come two clear years before the election.

“What the Senate has done is remarkable. This is one of the most extensive amendments to the INEC law so far,” he stated

Yakubu further noted that virtually all the suggestions made to the Senate by the Commission have been taken into account in the amended Act.

“I am happy that these matters have been addressed in the amendments passed by the Senate. This is the most technologically friendly amendment to the Electoral Act ever passed… INEC now has the free hand to conduct elections using technology,” he boss stated.

The INEC Chairman also used the opportunity to intimate the Senate on the Commission’s strategic plans for future elections .

He said the Commission has already developed a clear strategic work plan that would underpin its operations in the next five years.

”This strategic plan comes with a plan of action,….Between now and 2019, the public will know what INEC is going to do on a daily, quarterly and yearly basis.”

He also presented a copy of the INEC’s 2017 to 2021 Strategic Work Plan to the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki in response commended the Senate Committee on INEC and all relevant stakeholders who made input that facilitated the early passage of the bill.

Saraki noted that key areas of the INEC law include the technological-support aspects while he expressed confidence that the House of Representatives will fast-track the passage of the concurrence Bill for onward transmission to the President for assent.

He commended INEC for drawing up a strategic plan of action while urging the Commission to conduct more free and fair elections in future to encourage greater participation.

Saraki said: “This is a good step — coming out with a plan for the next four years. The responsibility is now on you to lead us to free and fair elections to encourage more participation.

“I am very confident that the House of Representatives will also pass the Act in their Chamber and harmonize before we send it to Mr. President. As you can see some of the issues have been addressed.

“I want assure you of the support of the Senate, based on your strategic plan… the responsibility is now on you to take us to that kind of elections that will again make this country to be the pride, not only for Africa but the rest of the world. “ He said

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi