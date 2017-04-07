ECCIMA Creates Special Agric Area At Fair

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has created a special agricultural interface area at the ongoing 2017 Enugu International Trade Fair ground.

The President of ECCIMA, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, told newsmen recently that the innovatiion was one of the unique features of the ongoing 2017 Enugu International Trade Fair’’.

Chime said that the area was created as a “major fulcrum to refocus attention and adopt a pragmatic approach toward restoring the place of agriculture in the development of the nation’s economy”.

He canvassed for investments in agricultural production and commercial agriculture.

“We have continued to boost our match-making strategy to provide a more amenable atmosphere for interface between researchers, prototype innovators and investors in the agriculture sector.

“This will enhance linkages to improve and unleash the industrial sector as well as the Small and Medium Enterprises to invest in the huge potential of the agriculture sector.

“So, the special designated agriculture area was conceived to achieve this,’’ Chime said.

The chamber boss, however, urged the Federal Government to implement its policy reform statement of devolving the exclusivity the Federal Government has over the solid minerals sector.

“We do hope that action in this regard would be made manifest to produce results which would definitely rub off positively on the nation’s economy.’’

According to the president, the fair is in line with the Federal Government’s diversification agenda as it provides a platform to showcase non-oil commodities with export potential.

Furthermore, he said that it provides an opportunity for local and foreign businesses to explore and access the commercially viable South-East market.

The Tide gathered that the theme of the 2017 Enugu International Trade Fair, the 28th edition in the series, is “Promoting Nigeria’s Industrial Sector and SMEs for Inclusive and Robust Economy.”

The fair, will end on April 10.