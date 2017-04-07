CTC Boss Hails Sekibo At 60

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ogu/Bolo Local Government area, Mrs Daisy Odoalaka Tamunoene has described the senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, the Igo Alabo of Ogu Kingdom, as a father whose leadership qualities are worthy of emulation.

Tamunoene made the assertion on the sideline of Senator Sekibo’s 60th birthday and re-election victory thanksgiving service at Ogu, last Sunday.

Describing Sekibo as an astute politician, a man of courage and a true son of the area in who everyone is proud of, she said celebrating the senator was necessary because good things are to be celebrated to the glory of God especially for adding one year to his age and his re-run election victory.

According to her, the turn-out was encouraging and an indication of love the people had for him, and especially thanked the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for personally attending the church service as well as finding time to inspect the on-going Government Secondary School, Ogu building project.

This, she said, is a mark of great love for the people of the area and an indication that he is truly Mr project.

Tamunoene also commended the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo whom she described as a mother indeed as well as the Royal fathers, chiefs and other government functionaries and law makers who attended the events, praying that, God will reward all richly.

She thanked God for giving the celebrant and his family the enablement to celebrate his birthday and re-run election victory, Wishing him more prosperous years ahead and good representation in the National Assembly to the glory God and service to mankind.

