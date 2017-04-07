Commissioner Tasks Youth On Gainful Ventures

The Rivers State Commissioner for Youth Development , Mr Princewill Ogbobula, has charged youths in the state to engage in ventures that would provide meaningful employment opportunities for them.

Ogbobula who gave this charge in a parley with the media, in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, noted that engaging in agriculture would not only give them some earnings, but would also create job and diversify the economy, adding that it would also increase the revenue base of the nation and Rivers State in particular.

The youth development commissioner, enjoined youths to see the agricultural sector as a money spring venture, saying, “we are committed to giving priority attention to areas of synergy with other organizations and this is where agriculture comes in. We have had programmes, with the ministry of agriculture and many of the youths are enthusiastic about it”.

He explained that the ministry is passionate about youth development and, “that is why one of the goals of the ministry is to ensure that youths gain their full potential in becoming self reliant and productive assets for the nation, especially the state”.

Ogbobula called on well-meaning individuals and organizations, particularly donor agencies working on youth development, to partner which his ministry to sensitise the youth on the importance of engaging in gainful activities such as agriculture.

He charged youth groups to synergise on the need to stay off crime and other social vices and embrace the state’s amnesty programme.

