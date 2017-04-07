Club Seeks More Investment In Science Education

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, GRA District 9140 has called for more government investments in the development of science education in the country.

The president of the club, Rotarian Authur Kalagbor who made the call at the Finale of the 2017 Einskein Science Challenge Competition held at the Holy Rosary Secondary School, Port Harcourt said that governments across the world have now realised the importance of science in societal development.

Rotarian Kalagbor said that the Einstein science challenge was developed by the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, G.R.A in 2012/2013 Rotary year.

“The project runs yearly and has been implemented successfully for four consecutive years’, he said, adding that the programme led to the increase in number of students taking science subjects at senior secondary schools.

“We have also provided motivation for more females to take up and perform well in science subjects in addition to equipping the students with a better understanding of scientific method.

“We have been rewarded with improved passing level of science subjects by the participants at the secondary certificate exit examinations and their enthusiasm, creativity and innovative thoughts during the project exhibitions”, he said.

Also speaking, the District Governor District 9140, Rotarian Akabong Enebong commended the rotary club of Port Harcourt GRA for grooming younger ones to excel in life.

Rotarian Enebong advised participants to use the experience acquired during the competition to deepen their knowledge of science.

Represented by Rotarian Medline Tador, he urged other clubs in the district to emulate the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA by designing programmes that impact on the people.

About 1,000 students enrolled in the competition. The number was screened to 100. But at the finals, Master Njoku Godswill Olih of Niger Delta Science School emerged winner, Eze Chilate Favour of our Lady of Fatima College came second, while Ogbehe Philly of Oginigba Comprehensive Secondary School came third.