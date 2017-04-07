ASALGA Empowers 65 Youths

Few days after empowering women in Asari Toru Local Government Area, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Wright Promise Warmate has vowed to engage 65 youths for clearing and desilting jobs in the area.

Warmate, said the move was aimed at complementing the laudable efforts of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in positively re-engaging youth energy in productive ventures which he said, was the vision behind the establishment of the German-run Port Harcourt Technical & Vocational Centre.

The Council boss, in a statement by his Media Manager, Michael Erekosima, said the council dubbed the programme Governor Wike Empowerment Scheme (NEWES) in solidarity with the Governor and in appreciation of his honest and untiring efforts to make Rivers State great again.

According to him,’’ Given the dearth of economic activities in the area, owing to lack of industries and security challenges in the area, that has placed economic dependence of the people almost entirely on the Council directly and indirectly, the Council intend to focus on improving security as an incentive to reviving activities in the traditional occupations of the people that had been in limbo over the years’’.

“For over a century, our traditional aquatic occupations sustained families, education and even real estate development in the area, the disruption of it by insecurity is the immediate cause of the rising unemployment and idleness of the youths with its attendant increase in social vices.

With the fairly constant power supply I restored on assumption of office, I also intend to organize an empowerment program to train youths and women across the 13 political wards in relevant skills to promote enterprise for self-reliance. This is beside the plan to organize traders into a cooperative and to assist them to take full advantage of the Kalabari Central Market established by the Rivers State Government to alleviate poverty and improve family economy’’, the statement stated.

He assured that, he will continue to ensure the Security of lives and property adding that, drug abuse, illegal possession of arms and occasional gun threat amongst youths as well as the chieftaincy-induced tension at Minama community are being tackled.

He also revealed that, the council is deploying security profiling and intelligence gathering in dealing with youth criminality in the area, which has led to the identification of 28 groups operating like cults in the area with their leaders and members placed under security watch, saying that, it intend to collaborate with the State Amnesty progamme to retrieve arms from willing youths and may opt for preemptive arrests if need be to prevent crime and to promote peaceful coexistence in the area.