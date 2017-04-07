2019: ‘Buhari Must Bow Out’

The national chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has countered comments by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, that President Muhammadu Buhari will win if he presents himself for another election.

In a chat with newsmen in Lagos, Okorie said that Adesina did not read the mood of the nation well because Nigerians are disappointed and despondent over the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and the best option for President Buhari is to bow out honourably in 2019 after his first term or be humiliated at the polls.

“Mr Adesina is not reading the mood of the nation correctly. What he said is a disservice to President Buhari and his administration. The mood of most Nigerians is that of despondency and disappointment. Half way into President Buhari’s four-year term, there is nothing to show that the change they voted for will happen before 2019.

“Nigerians are very commpassionate people by nature. They have been praying for good health for the president.

“The last thing they will expect is for a president with health challenge, who has been struggling to perform his duties, to present himself for election for a second mandate”.

“The best option for President Buhari is to bow out after his first tenure like Dr Nelson Mandela did in South Africa. If he re-presents himself for election, he will be humiliated at the ballot box,” he said.