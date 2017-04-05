SWAN.Henry Kalio Cup: The Tide Shares Points With Today FM

Defending champions of the SWAN/Henry Kalio football tournament being organised among media workers in Rivers State in honour of former Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Rivers State Chapter, Late Henry Kalio, The Tide FC were yesterday denied maximum points in their second match.

Their opponents, today FM team matched a last minute equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw and a share of the points at stake in a keenly contested and exciting encounter.

The boastful today FM team had talked tough before the match and vowed to dissect The Tide team, adjudged by them to be living on past glory.

But when action started, they got what they did not bargain for as The Tide team matched them grit for grit.

Despite falling behind to a first half goal, The Tide team rallied to draw level before half time and went into the lead on resumption. When it appeared that The Tide was going to celebrate a second victory in as many matches, a last minute lapse at the rear cost them dearly as today FM cashed in to score the equalizer.

Earlier in the day, Team Wave FM suffered a consecutive defeat after they were manled 5-0 by a ruthless Treasure FM team in a largely one-sided encounter.

The loss saw them all but out of reckoning for qualification from the Group as Treasure for FM leads the log on six points from two games, The Tide second on four points from some number of game, while Cool/Wazobia/Info and Wave FM are without a point from one and two games, respectively.

The group plays next on Friday.