Supporters Chairman Apologises To Fans, RSG

Following the uneviable performance of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor has rendered apologies to fans, supporters and state government on behalf of the supporters club.

He appealed to supporters and fans of the club to be patient, saying that the team will bounce back to their normal form and make the state proud.

Owhor said this in a statement made available to Tidesports, yesterday.

On behalf of Rivers United Supporters Club, I sincerely apologise to the fans, supporters and the state government over the poor performance and tears of the team has brought to the people of the state.

Consequently, we appeal to all to be patient that the team will soon pick up”, Owhor said.

The Chairman used the forum to thank the State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye for his support and encouragement.

“I want to thank Hon Boma Iyaye for his support and I trust he will continue to do everything possible to ensure progress is made in the team” he stated.

Franklin, expressed confidence that Rivers United will come back to form against ABS.

“I can assure you that there will be progress beginning from the match against ABS today”, he added.

Tonye Orabere