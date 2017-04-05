RSNC Commiserates With Editor Over Mum’s Death

Management and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) have commiserated with one of its editors, Samuel Eleonu over the death of his mother, Mrs Rose Wuche Eleonu.

The General Manager of RSNC, Mr Vincent Ake said though the death of the mother of Eleonu, was an unfortunate one, the incident could be accepted from the stand point that he was burying his mother and not the other way round.

The Acting Editor of The Tide, Donald Mike-jaja, who represented the General Manager led the management team that included the Production Director Dagogo Clinton and the Business Development Director, Mr Valentine Ugboma to sympathise with their colleague.

Speaking on the sideline of the burial of Late Mrs Rose Eleonu, Mike Jaja advised Sam Eleonu to accept the transition of his mother to the higher ground as an inevitable act.

He also spoke of the need for the deceased family members to emulate the good legacies she left behind, acknowledging the fact that the death was a trying one for the family.

Responding, the chief mourner said he lacked words to express his gratitude to management and staff of RSNC for standing by him during the trying moment.

While wishing everybody well for attending the burial ceremony in their numbers, Eleonu also prayed that the Almighty God will contunially shine His face upon the people, bless and prosper them in all their endeavours.

Well-wishers and sympathizers from all walks of life were in attendance at the funeral service in honour of her Late Mama Rose Eleonu.

In his homily at the funeral service, the Vicar of St Patrick’s Anglican Church, Rukpokwu, Venerable Michael Mbombo described the deceased as a virtuous woman of faith committed in the things of God. He said although Mama Rose passed on at the age of 91, she lived a fulfilled life in God and service to humanity even as he urged the living to emulate her good legacies.

He told the congregation at the funeral service that life without Christ is dead and urged all to pursue those things that will add value to spiritual living.

In an interview, a community leader and a clergy, Rev Christopher Iwezor described Late Mrs Rose Wuche Eleonu as a giver to a fault, as she never hesitated to help those in need with all her resources, adding that he had so much respect for her for being able to take up the challenge as a single parent to train her children when the husband passed on so early in life.

According to him, “the deceased was an industrious, faithful woman, always committed to the things of God. Both her going out and coming in was anchored in the Lord, adding Late Rose Eleonu had a flavor for caring for others and her children are epitome of love.

He urged all present to painstakingly wear the garment of diligence in any life situation and to follow the footsteps of Late Mrs Rose Eleonu.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana