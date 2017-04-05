RSNC Commiserates With Editor Over Mum’s Death

Management and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) have commiserated with one  of its editors,  Samuel  Eleonu over the  death of his mother,  Mrs Rose Wuche Eleonu.
The General Manager of RSNC, Mr Vincent Ake said though the death of  the mother of Eleonu, was an unfortunate one, the incident could be accepted from the stand point that he  was burying  his mother and not the other way round.
The Acting Editor of The Tide, Donald Mike-jaja, who  represented the General  Manager  led the management team that included the Production Director Dagogo Clinton and the Business Development Director, Mr Valentine Ugboma to sympathise with their colleague.
Speaking on the sideline of the burial  of  Late Mrs Rose Eleonu, Mike Jaja advised   Sam Eleonu to accept the transition of his mother to the  higher ground as an inevitable act.
He also spoke of the need for the deceased  family members  to emulate  the good legacies  she left behind, acknowledging  the fact that the death was a trying one for the family.
Responding, the chief  mourner said he lacked words to  express his gratitude  to management and  staff of RSNC for standing  by him during the trying moment.
While wishing everybody well for attending the burial ceremony in their  numbers, Eleonu also prayed that the Almighty  God will  contunially shine His  face upon the people,  bless and  prosper  them in all   their  endeavours.
Well-wishers  and sympathizers from all walks of life were in attendance  at the  funeral  service in  honour of her Late Mama Rose Eleonu.
In his  homily at the funeral  service, the  Vicar of  St Patrick’s Anglican  Church,  Rukpokwu, Venerable  Michael Mbombo described the deceased as  a virtuous woman  of faith committed  in the  things of God.  He said  although Mama Rose passed on at the age of 91, she lived a fulfilled life in God and service to humanity even as  he  urged the living to emulate  her good  legacies.
He told the congregation at the funeral  service that life without Christ  is dead and urged all to  pursue  those things that will add value   to spiritual  living.
In an interview, a community leader and a clergy, Rev Christopher Iwezor described Late Mrs Rose Wuche Eleonu as a giver to a fault,  as she  never hesitated  to help  those in need with all  her resources, adding  that he  had so  much respect for her for  being able  to take up the challenge  as a single  parent  to train  her  children  when  the husband passed on so early in life.
According to him, “the  deceased was an industrious, faithful woman, always committed  to the things of God. Both her going out and coming in was anchored in the Lord, adding  Late Rose Eleonu had a flavor for caring  for others  and her  children  are epitome of love.
He urged all present  to painstakingly wear  the  garment  of diligence  in any  life  situation and to follow  the footsteps of Late Mrs Rose Eleonu.

 

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana

