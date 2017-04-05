Police Meet With Community Leaders, Youths

The Zone 5 of Nigeria Police comprising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States have met with community and youth leaders in Benin, capital of Edo State.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the zone, Mr Abubakar Adamu, declared the meeting open last Tuesday.

He explained that the meeting was to synergise to fight crime in their localities.

He said the meeting would open new areas of cooperation and mutual collaboration as regards community partnership.

Adamu said this was in terms of information sharing which may lead to required actionable intelligence and correct synergy to tackle insecurity.

“This meeting is also for fact finding and problem solving and not a fault finding and blame game session.

“I, therefore, call on you leaders to take advantage of the interactive session to bare your minds and discuss extensive possible ways to identify the perpetrators of some of the recent kidnappings, armed robbery and cultism.

“In view of the zone’s task of stemming crime wave, we have mapped out strategies, including this meeting, to ensure remarkable results and successes”, he said.

Adamu further reiterated the IGP Ibrahim Idris’ assurance that the police would be people-oriented at all times.

The meeting suggested that vigilance groups should be introduced and strengthened in various communities.

Participant suggested that the divisional police posts in the communities should be proactive and respond quickly to distress calls.

They pledged to partner the police to ensure security of lives and property.