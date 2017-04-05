MFM Coach Advises Players to Respond Positively

The Olukoya Boys were dismantled by the Solid Miners in their last match and the coach wants his players to respond against the Desert Warrirors

MFM FC head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has called on his players to respond positively to Sunday’s heavy defeat to Nasarawa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)

The Olukoya Boys were pummeled 4-0 by the Solid Miners in the NPFL week 17 on Sunday.

Ilechukwu now wants his side to get back to winning ways when they entertain El Kanemi Warriors in the top flight on Sunday, 9 April.

“Of course it’s difficult but that’s part of the season; you know you will not win all of the games but we have to respond well against El Kanemi,” Ilechukwu told newsmen.

“We are in a strong position in the league and we have a good opportunity at home and we have to turn this round because it is important and vital to win the big games.”

MFM is currently one point adrift leaders, Plateau United in the NPFL table.