Justice Wike Happy With Dev In RSU

The Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has expressed satisfaction with the transformation at the Rivers State University RSU, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo.

Speaking last Thursday during the 29th convocation lecture of RSU, Justice Nyesom-Wike said she is happy with the improvements at the university, which she noted is enhancing the quality of education.

She noted that the law faculty of the institution has witnessed tremendous growth since the completion of the Ultra-modern Law Faculty by the governor.

She said the existence of the RSUST Law Faculty has led to the emergence of some of the best brains in legal practice in the country.

Guest lecturer and Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Rahamon Bello in his lecture titled: “Self-Funding by Nigerian Universities: Contemporary Challenges and Solutions”, recommended that government should consider a re-evaluation of the funding pattern of universities, because the current practice does not promote efficiency, pro-activeness, scholarship and best practices.

He recommended that National Universities Commission should equally carry out an evaluation of the true cost of educating students in the university in Nigeria.

Chairman of the occasion, Senator George Thompson Sekibo said that improved infrastructure will enable a good educational foundation for the country .

He also called for financial autonomy in all public universities across the country.

Vice chancellor of RSUST, Professor Blessing Didia said the university has grown due to the contributions from the people and funding by the Wike administration.