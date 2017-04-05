Group Tasks RSG On Rice Project

Rice Farming

Farmers in Abua/Odual local government area of Rivers State, have called on the Rivers State government to actualise  the ABOLGA rice farm.
The farmers who spoke under the  auspices of intended rice farmers association  in the local government area  said they are eager to be  involved in  rice cultivation.
According to Umor Umogh, who spoke to The Tide recently in Abua, rice can be  grown in the  swamps of ABOLGA.
He said he has tried growing the crop since 2000 and found out that it can be grown in large quantity in the area.
Umogh  further claimed that in  past years,  he grew the crop and harvested it to the surprise of people of the area.
It could be recalled that  the state government, last year came up with plans to establish rice farms  in Odual and Emohua, pending the signing of a momerandum of Understanding, (Mou), with a foreign  firm.
However, a source at the  state ministry of agriculture who pleaded anonymity  said  the project was still on course. The source said  very  soon,  the government will finalise plans to put things  in order to make the public know about   the project.
The source further added that logistics and other needs to kickstart the project was on the front burner of government plans.
Efforts to authenticate this with the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Barr. Onimim Jacks were, however, not  successful as at press time.

