Group Tasks RSG On Rice Project

Farmers in Abua/Odual local government area of Rivers State, have called on the Rivers State government to actualise the ABOLGA rice farm.

The farmers who spoke under the auspices of intended rice farmers association in the local government area said they are eager to be involved in rice cultivation.

According to Umor Umogh, who spoke to The Tide recently in Abua, rice can be grown in the swamps of ABOLGA.

He said he has tried growing the crop since 2000 and found out that it can be grown in large quantity in the area.

Umogh further claimed that in past years, he grew the crop and harvested it to the surprise of people of the area.

It could be recalled that the state government, last year came up with plans to establish rice farms in Odual and Emohua, pending the signing of a momerandum of Understanding, (Mou), with a foreign firm.

However, a source at the state ministry of agriculture who pleaded anonymity said the project was still on course. The source said very soon, the government will finalise plans to put things in order to make the public know about the project.

The source further added that logistics and other needs to kickstart the project was on the front burner of government plans.

Efforts to authenticate this with the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Barr. Onimim Jacks were, however, not successful as at press time.