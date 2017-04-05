Don’t Be Partisan, Commissioner Urges Publishers

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Austin Tam-George, has urged newspaper publishers in the country to be objective and shun partisanship in their reporting.

The commissioner gave the charge when members of the Rivers State Newspaper Publishers Forum paid him a familiarization visit in his office in Port Harcourt.

Addressing the publishers in his office, Dr. Tam-George, said as information managers, they should always ensure they act as the custodians of the conscience of society by holding public officers accountable.

He said the Rivers State government under the leadership of Nyesom Wike was ready to partner with the publishers for effective information dissemination in the State, and called for regular interface between the publishers and the government.

He noted that the Wike administration operated on the principles of transparency and not propaganda which was the hallmark of the immediate past administration in the State.

The commissioner who listed Governor Wike’s several development projects in the State, called on the publishers to support the administration to enable him embark on more quality projects.

He pointed out that the government operates transparent procurement process, where projects are done according to specification and agreed timeline, without contract variation, which was the way public funds were looted in the past.

Earlier, the chairman of the Rivers State Newspaper Publishers Forum, High Chief Monday Wehere had said they were in the commissioner’s office to seek areas of partnership for effective news coverage in Rivers State.

The Chairman called on the Rivers State government to involve the publishers in the activities of the 50th anniversary of the State and commended the State government for the several developmental projects currently embarked on in the State, especially in the area of road construction.

