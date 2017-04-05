Dialogue, Best Option To Resolve Kanu’s Case – BOYSM

A socio-political  group mobilizing  support for change for better Nigeria, Buhari/Osinbajo Youth Support  Movement (BOYSM) has expressed  solidarity with Ndi-Igbo, saying that dialogue remains the best option to resolve the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled  leader of the  Indigenous  People of Biafra (IPOB).
The co-ordinator General of the group, Comrade Emeni Ibe stated this in  Port Harcourt during a press briefing  to mark the celebration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery from sickness and return to Nigeria after  medical  treatment in London.
Ibe observed  that incessant  confrontation  with the  Federal  Government  could not  resolve  the issue  because  as he puts it, “the use of  the gun does not  solve any problem”.
“We are in solidarity with Ndi-Igbo, we will work in synergy with them and we are  also working with  the government to ensure peace, he  said, pointing out that the government cannot  make any   meaningful progress, without a peaceful  atmosphere.
Calling  on all Nigerians irrespective of their political  or religious affiliation to support  the Buhari-led  administration, the BOYSM coordinator noted that the President  was aware  of the predicaments of Nigerians as regards to the economic recession and solicited for more understanding and patience by the people.
The group commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his performance while holding brief for President Buhari, pointing out that the President  acknowledged the patriotic sacrifices of Nigerians for which  he assured of his  unwavering commitment to the advancement  of the collective interests of all.
He thanked God for responding to the prayers of Nigerians during Buhari’s medical  tour and for bringing  him back in good health,  saying  that the BOYSM would  continue to stand  by him with unflinching  support  and loyalty as he continues to pilot the affairs of the nation to greater heights.
According to him,  the President’s change   mantra places high  premium  on the  dignity  and integrity of  the country and the wellbeing  of Nigerians,  adding  that BOYSM as  a non-government socio-political  organisation  is supporting Buhari in the  flight against corruption,  indiscipline, impunity, nepotism  and other social  vices  afflicting the society.
The major  objectives of the group include, to  support  the good policies of this administration  in its  fight against corruption, terrorism, crude oil  theft,  pipeline  vandalisation and  to promote  youth  empowerment and  good governance at all levels of government.

 

