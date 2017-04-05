Dialogue, Best Option To Resolve Kanu’s Case – BOYSM

A socio-political group mobilizing support for change for better Nigeria, Buhari/Osinbajo Youth Support Movement (BOYSM) has expressed solidarity with Ndi-Igbo, saying that dialogue remains the best option to resolve the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The co-ordinator General of the group, Comrade Emeni Ibe stated this in Port Harcourt during a press briefing to mark the celebration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery from sickness and return to Nigeria after medical treatment in London.

Ibe observed that incessant confrontation with the Federal Government could not resolve the issue because as he puts it, “the use of the gun does not solve any problem”.

“We are in solidarity with Ndi-Igbo, we will work in synergy with them and we are also working with the government to ensure peace, he said, pointing out that the government cannot make any meaningful progress, without a peaceful atmosphere.

Calling on all Nigerians irrespective of their political or religious affiliation to support the Buhari-led administration, the BOYSM coordinator noted that the President was aware of the predicaments of Nigerians as regards to the economic recession and solicited for more understanding and patience by the people.

The group commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his performance while holding brief for President Buhari, pointing out that the President acknowledged the patriotic sacrifices of Nigerians for which he assured of his unwavering commitment to the advancement of the collective interests of all.

He thanked God for responding to the prayers of Nigerians during Buhari’s medical tour and for bringing him back in good health, saying that the BOYSM would continue to stand by him with unflinching support and loyalty as he continues to pilot the affairs of the nation to greater heights.

According to him, the President’s change mantra places high premium on the dignity and integrity of the country and the wellbeing of Nigerians, adding that BOYSM as a non-government socio-political organisation is supporting Buhari in the flight against corruption, indiscipline, impunity, nepotism and other social vices afflicting the society.

The major objectives of the group include, to support the good policies of this administration in its fight against corruption, terrorism, crude oil theft, pipeline vandalisation and to promote youth empowerment and good governance at all levels of government.

Shedie Okpara