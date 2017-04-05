… As NCRIB Hails Naira Appreciation

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) on Friday, commended the Federal Government on the recent appreciation of the Naira.

The President of the Council, Mr Kayode Okunoren, told newsmen in Lagos that the recent appreciation of the Naira against other foreign currencies had brought succour to Nigerians.

He said: “It is heart-warming that in the last few weeks, the Naira has been appreciating against other foreign currencies, bringing a little succour to Nigerians.

“To all intents, the efforts of government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in this regard are quite commendable.’’

The NCRIB, however, said that firming up of the Naira should be more systemic to sustain the trend.

“Government must be unrelenting in promoting the production of local products that could be exported to earn foreign exchange in the international market.

“Our diversification initiatives must be followed through while there should be a renewed campaign in re-orientating the minds of the citizens away from over dependence on foreign goods and services,’’ he said.

Okunoren commended the initiative of the Federal Government at creating an enabling environment for business operations in Nigeria.

He said: “President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration has dismantled all inhibitions against business initiation and growth in the country.