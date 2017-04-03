Swan Henry Kalio Cup: Tide Beats Wave FM 1-0

The Tide Newspapers has started their defence on a wining note, as they over ran highly favoured wave FM 91.7 FC with a lone goal at the opening game of Swan Henry Kalio cup played on Friday, at Sharks Football Stadium in Port Harcourt.

SWAN Henry Kalio cup tournament is organized by corporate PH6, in conjunction with Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State Branch to immortatlise late Henry Kalio Former Chairman of the branch who died in a ghastly motor accident on his to cover a league match in 2004.

At the end of the game the group sports editor of The Tide newspaper who is also the number one goal keeper of Tide FC, Gabriel Nwanetanya was voted man of the match.

Speaking shortly after the game Nwanetanya expressed surprised that inspite of inadequate preparation his team has grace to win the match.

“This is like a dream. Even though we did not prepare well for the competition we still have the grace to win the match , with injury free and we are going to build confidence to defend the trophy” Nwanetanya said.

Meanwhile Tide FC has vowed to win their second game against Today’s FM 95.1 tomorrow, by 4.00pm Nigeria time, at Sharks football stadium, Port Harcourt.

Tonye Orabere / Etengo Dimkpa