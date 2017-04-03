RVHA Tasks Firms On MoU

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) has appealed to companies operating in the State to strictly comply with agreements reached with their host communities to avoid unfriendly working environment in the State.

The Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo made the appeal, Wednesday, at the interactive session with the management of Notore Chemical Industries Plc in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of the State.

According to Ahiakwo, activities of some companies in their host communities were the cause of some crisis and environmental pollution in the State.

He said failure on the part of some companies to live up to expectation in the areas of employment, social development and compliance to environmental law has often resulted in a face-off with their host communities and eventual vandalisation of company’s facilities and other crises.

The Committee Chairman who expressed satisfaction with the company’s presentation of facts on the level of operation and relationship with relevant environmental ministries and agencies in both the State and the nation in general, said the Assembly will confer with the relevant agencies and the State Ministry of Environment to confirm the company’s compliance status to the environmental laws in the State.

Earlier, the plant manager of the company, Alaye Lawson commended the Assembly for its oversight function on environment, expressing the need for both governments and private sector to take environmental issues seriously to save lives.

The plant manager, who conducted the Assembly round the company’s premises to inspect its facilities said the operation of the company has no hazardous effect on the environment and the lives of the people of the State.

Enoch Epelle