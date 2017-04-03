PDP’ll Bounce Back In 2019 – Wike

We will bounce back as the ruling party in Nigeria in 2019″.

These were the words of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at the 60th birthday and book launch of Senator Thompson Sekibo at the weekend in Port Harcourt.

The same view was expressed by Senator Sekibo as he said, “ we will change the changer as we will not change at all… No person can uproot PDP or the governor in Rivers State”.

Wike, however, submitted that the party will overcome its challenges as is set to take power back.

He commended the legislature, especially those at the Senate for being focused and resolute, and especially praised Senator Godswill Akpabio for his resilience.

Wike added, ‘ I don’t have problems with members of the National Assembly, especially those from Rivers State. We are working together.

Speaking on the birthday of Senator Sekibo representing Rivers East in the Senate, Chief Wike said the Ogu-born lawmaker is a dependable ally.

In his word, “ I am happy to be associated with Sekibo, he is somebody you can depend on”.

The governor prayed God to continue to bless the Senator while commending him for writing books despite his tight schedule as a legislator.

On his part, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Akpabio commended Wike for his developmental strides, saying ‘ When I see the projects in Rivers State and the commitment of the governor, when I was a governor, I hardly sleep, and that’s going on in Rivers State”.

He lauded Wike for being proactive in governance, stressing, “ we are proud of you”.

Earlier, chairman of the occasion and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said Sekibo is a true Nigerian and uncommon leader.

Senator Ekweremadu said for being able to author about five books, the Senator has displayed that he is a serious minded person, a researcher and wished him many more years.

Representative of the House of Representatives Speaker, Hon Jones Onyeniri commended Sekibo for displaying high level of organizational power and for putting his thoughts in a book form.

The Speaker’s representative said so far the senator has shown that he is a good lawmaker and representing his people well.

On his part, the celebrant, Senator Sekibo observed ‘ I believe that society has given me and now is the time to give back to it”.