PDP Receives Ex Commissioner, Other APC Decampees

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon.Christain Agwu and the Port Harcourt City Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ikechi Chinda have assured that those who defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Local Government Area would be integrated and treated equally by the party.

The duo who gave the assurance on Thursday when the pioneer Chairman of the Party in the Local Government Area and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon Sunny Nwokekoro and others were received by the Local Government Party Executives, commended the defectors for identifying the good work that the state government led by Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is doing to unify and reconstruct the state for everybody.

They ordered the various ward chairmen in the Port Harcourt Local Government Area to integrate the defectors into the stakeholders of the party, commending them for their foresight to have dumped their former party, APC, to join the PDP.

Hon Agwu and Chinda urged Hon. Sunny Nwokekoro and Hon.Promise Nnokam to use their wealth of experience and work for the development of the party, stating that since the emergence of the PDP in the state after the 2015 general elections, the state Capital and other local government areas are wearing a new look.

According to them,” The Governor has been able to construct roads at Diobu,D/Line,Ogbu-nu Abali”.

” Most importantly, Governor Wike was able to stop flooding at St John and Water Line junction with other numerous road constructions ”, they said.

Earlier, former commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon Sunny Nwokekoro said he regretted his sojourn at the APC, stating that he was happy to return to his party.

He said he has come back to PDP to add value to the party, assuring that he is ready to work for the party in any capacity for it to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the local government area and the state at large.

He pledged to respect the party structure and stakeholders of the party in the local government, stating that his presence will make a difference.

Those received by the party executives include, Sunny Nwokekoro, Hon.Promise Nnokam, Ward 10,Nyesom Glory Kinikanwo, Ward 3 and Romeo Chukwu, Ward 8.