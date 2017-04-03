NUPENG Begins Nationwide Strike, Today

Petroleum products supplies and other activities in the oil sector may face another round of crisis as the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has mobilised for a nation-wide industrial action beginning from today.

NUPENG President, Comrade Achese Igwe, who announced this in a communiqué issued at the end of a Central Working committee Meeting in Lagos, Saturday said the strike would draw the attention of the Federal Government and other stakeholders to some unresolved issues concerning welfare of NUPENG members.

Apart from members’ welfare, other issues such as bad roads, insecurity, excesses of some security agencies etc were able among the vexing issues.

The communiqué described as inhuman, the refusal of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to commence negotiation with the union for renewal of the expired Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) on working condition of Tanker Drivers members in PTD branch after the expiration of an ultimatum on the issue.

It said “The CWC-in-session, therefore resolves to give full backing to any industrial action members in this sector might decide to take with effect from Monday (today) April 3, 2017.

“To avert the pains and discomfort the action might cause, the CWC-in-session calls on the Federal Government to urgently intervene and apprehend the unfortunate situation, to enable NARTO meet its obligations to tanker drivers.”

Chairman of the Union in South West, Tokubo Korodo, said the zone was fully prepared and promised that the strike would ground activities at all oil depots nationwide.

He said though doors of the union were still open for negotiation, ‘it is going to be a total action, and by the time it is Monday, there will be no going back.

Korodo regretted that strike which puts everybody, including the government, in discomfort is the only language that government understands.

NUPENG in Rivers State had been lamenting over the undue interference of special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the activities of petrol tanker drivers and threatened to embark on industrial action if the situation does not change.

Head of SARS in the State, Akin Fakorode had however announced that the squad had nothing to do with petrol tankers.