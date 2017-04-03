Ngo Trains Project Partners On Gender Mainstreaming

Determined to build a society where individuals/communities are gender friendly and economically independent, CUSO International recently trained partner organizations on capacity building and gender mainstreaming.

The training took place at Girls Power Initiative (GPI) Conference Hall, Calabar.

Speaking on Gender Concept, the Head of Programmes, Mrs. Ndodeye Bassey-Obongha, said gender stereotype promotes stigmatization, limits talent and discourages creativity.

It also sets up unequal power relationship which affects communication, decision making and negotiation thereby encouraging exploitation of females and violence against them.

Mrs. Bassey-Obongha maintained that audit finding and capacity building would ensure balance development of the children who will see both sexes as equal, give opportunity for self-development, realization and actualization, thereby appreciating the contributions of both sexes within and outside the home and value same in terms of paid labour or services amongst other considerations.

In her presentation on Personal/Life Skills, Mrs. Helen Kalu of Girls Power Initiative (GPI) said life skills are always associated with managing and living a better quality of life which will help us to accomplish our ambitions.

According to her, life skill increases our opportunities for advancement, greater opportunities to achieve greater life and career as well as a better professional reputation.

Mrs. Kanu maintained that having life skills is an essential part of being able to meet the challenges of everyday life, adding that the more we develop life skills individually, the more these affect and benefit the world positively.

In a vote of thanks, the Welfare Officer for Biase Youth Advisory Committee, Youlead Project, Mrs. Obork Ruth thanked the organizers of the training, describing it as a step in the right direction.

She added that the training will help in no small measure towards equipping the younger generation to be gender sensitive while promising on behalf of the participants to step down the training to those in the hinterlands.

The workshop with the objective: “To share the Gender Audit Findings, Develop a Capacity Building Plan for partners organizations and engage partner in a participatory Gender Mainstreaming Training”, featured presentations, group work on communication skills, goal setting, report writing amongst others.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar