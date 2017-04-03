Mrs. Ayade Lauds Bank For Supporting Less Privileged

Wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Linda Ayade, has lauded the management and staff of Fidelity Bank PLC, Calabar branch, for their initiative in contributing to the less-privileged at the Special Education Secondary School, Ibom Layout, Big Qua Town , Calabar.

The governor’s wife made the commendation during the formal handing over of writing materials and sports facilities to the Special Education Secondary School Big Qua, Calabar, donated by staff of Fidelity Bank, Calabar branch.

Dr. Ayade said she was impressed by the giant strides recorded by Fidelity Bank by adding value to the society and extending support to those who really need help especially the less privileged.

She noted that she was pleased to identify with the bank on the laudable give-back programme, particularly the choice of special needs school as recipient of the project, which she added was highly commendable.

She encouraged other organizations to emulate the gesture of Fidelity Bank by identifying with the needs of the less privileged in the society.

According to her, “my Non-Profit Organization, Mediatrix Development Foundation (MDF) focuses on supporting the vulnerable in the society”, adding that, she will be glad to partner with Fidelity Bank to provide an even robust support for this class of people in our society”.

The governor’s wife lamented the situation where special needs schools should be operating as day schools rather than boarding ones and pledged through her organization to look into the needs of the children, as well as liaise with the authorities concerned to ensure that some of the challenges faced by the school are being taken care of.

Also speaking, the Regional Bank Head, Rivers and Bayelsa States, Fidelity Bank PLC, Mr. Frank Anumele said it was in fulfillment of the objectives of the Fidelity Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) philosophy which rests on a tripod of the environment, education and health/social welfare.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar