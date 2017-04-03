Kwara United Share Points With FRSC

Visiting Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Saturday drew 1-1 with hosts Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) FC in a 2016/2017 Nigeria National League (NNL) Week Three fixture.

The Tide sports reports that in the match played at the Area 3 football pitch in Abuja, both teams failed to outdo each other to share the points.

Michael Ohuna of Kwara United opened scoring in the 42nd minute of the game with a shot from outside the penalty area.

Isaac Peter equalised for the hosts one minute later.

On resumption of the second half, both teams fought hard but could not convert their efforts into more goals.

The match however ended in a brawl, with some fans attacking the referees, with the Assistant Referee, two being wounded in the head.

Tide gathered from one of the fans that the referees deserved the beating because they refused to award a “clear penalty kick’’ to the home team.

“This will serve as a lesson to other referees in subsequent games. There should be fair officiating in the game. This is all we ask them to do. I am sure that they received money from the visiting team,’’ he said.