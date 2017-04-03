JAMB Candidates Decry Registration Process

Some prospective 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates in Anambra have decried the registration process, saying it is complex and time consuming.

A correspondent, who monitored the registration process in Awka, reports that there were long queues of candidates at the various centres, including the JAMB office.

Some of the students said that they had been on the registration process for three to four days but had not been able to complete it.

An applicant, Celestine Agumba, said he started registration process with the creation of his personal profile on March 23 but had yet to get his materials, including e-pin and reading text by Thursday.

‘’I have spent up to N7,000 on the registration apart from transportation and feeding due to the new procedure.

“I started registration for this examination since Wednesday last week and I am hoping today will be my last.

“When I came, they said I should create a profile with a new e-mail’s. The cafe people collected N800 from me and I went to bank to generate RRR with N700 before I now went to pay N5, 500 for the form.

“I don’t know when this method started because it was not like this last year, I am tired because I am spending so much money and time on this,” he said.

A parent, Mrs Eunice Aladi, said she had to accompany her 15-year-old daughter after she was unable to complete the process on two occasions.

Aladi called on JAMB to ease the stress of students by creating more registration centres and working with more banks with dedicated desks to attend to the thousands of prospective candidates in the state.

“I came to see the whole thing myself because when my daughter was demanding more money than she was supposed to, we became surprised.

“Here you pay money for every step of the process, between the business centre, the bank and the registration centres,’’ she said.

Reports say that apart from JAMB approved centres for registration, private centres have sprung up with signs telling the students to patronise them for faster registration.

But the Coordinator Mrs Linda Ajanwachukwu, of Awka JAMB office, blamed the delay on the initial rush by the students to get registered.