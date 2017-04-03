IAUE Graduates Without Certificate To Smile Soon

About 14,000 graduates of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, who are yet to get their certificates, will soon get their certificates.

This follows a directive from the University of Ibadan for the authorities of IAUE to compile a list of affected graduates and forward same to them for immediate action.

The Vice Chancellor of the IAUE, Prof. Ozo – Mekuri Ndimele, who disclosed this when he received key staff of the faculty of Education, noted that the recent development is the outcome of his visit to the Vice Chancellor of the university of Ibadan.

While acknowledging the plight of the affected graduates, Prof. Ndimele thanked them for their patience, and apologized for inconviences suffered as a result of the non-issuance of the certificates.

He also expressed his determination to ensure that the matter will be pursued to a logical conclusion, and called on all to continually pray.

He used the opportunity to sympathise with staff of the faculty of Education for the delay in the completion of a befitting office accommodation for them, promising to do his best to ensure they get their due in the university.

Earlier, the Dean, faculty of Education, Prof. Tugwell Aginah-Obu, expressed gratitude to God for bringing Professor Ndimele to help build the university.

He asked for the way forward for the faculty described as not only the hub of the university, but also “blessed with seasoned Academicians and peaceful students.”

Giving the vote of thanks, erstwhile Dean of the Faculty, Prof Charles Okechukwu Iwudu, commended the Vice Chancellor for the audience granted key staff of the faculty, and his assurances given them.

He noted that the visit was productive, and prayed God to grant Prof. Ndimele “the courage, strength and wisdom to carryout your enormous responsibilities.”