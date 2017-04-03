HoD Tasks Coaches To Talents Discovery

The Head of Department (HOD) coaching of Rivers State Sports Council, Reginald Briggs has tasked coaches to produce blueprint on how to develop and discover talents in their various sports.

He stated that most of the coaches are not committed to develop sports in the state.

Briggs said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, saying that every coach is expected to work hard to ensure that his or her sporting association organize a competition to discover hidden talents from rural areas.

“As HoD coaching, I went to ensure that coaches do their work which they are paid for, I observed that some sporting association are not printing any interest to develop their sports”, Briggs said.

He explained that government can not do everything in terms of sports development.

“What I expected coaches to do is to organize mini tournaments, go to schools and train children on how to participate in their sports.

We catch talents from primary and secondary schools mostly”, he stated.

The HoD further revealed that arrangement is on top gear to organize seminar for Head teachers, principals, local government chairmen and ministry off education in charge of sports intimate them, on the importance of sporting activities in all aspects.

“Rivers State is gradually going backward in terms of Sports, because we no longer have good sportsmen and women, the ones we have are all getting tired, so there is need to discover new talents”, he added.

Tonye Orabere