DPR Urges Facilities Upgrade In Filling Stations

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has called on the operators of substandard filling stations in Zamfara to upgrade their facilities or lose their operational licences.

Alhaji Isah Tafida, the DPR Operations Controller, Kaduna Zonal Office, gave this advice in an interview with newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

“Despite our repeated warnings to owners of these stations, we still have many filling stations that are substandard while some of them appear to have been abandoned.

“We have been calling on them to upgrade their facilities but many of them are not complying with our directives.

“Therefore, we will step up our surveillance activities to focus on them and ensure that they comply with the rules and regulations on that matter.

“We will not renew the license of any substandard station until it upgrades the station to the standards acceptable to the DPR,” he said.

The controller also advised filling stations to do away with any hot substances or inflammable materials, and abide strictly with the DPR rules and regulations.

“In some cases, a pump of fuel may need to be cooled with water before it can operate due to overheat.

“We all know the consequences of having hot object in an environment laden with inflammable gases, as it may result in fire outbreak, which may lead to loss of lives and property.

“The safety of lives and property is very importance to the DPR, therefore, we will not allow anybody to flout safety rules and regulations.

“For safety reason, we will also stop filling stations with such pumps; we are therefore advising the station operators to replace such pumps in order not to endanger lives and property,” he added.

Tafida also urged petroleum marketers to always ensure that they operate in accordance with the set standards and in line with the DPR rules and regulations.

The Tide gathered that the controller held a sensitisation meeting with petroleum marketers and other stakeholders with a view to addressing the challenges in the industry.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Sirajo Kamba, the Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Gusau Depot Unit, has lauded the visit of the DPR officials.

Kamba called on his members to maintain standards and ensure the safety of the filling stations.

The chairman, who made this call in an interview with newsmen, said the association would ensure that defaulting filling stations make amends in view of the importance of safety and set standards.