Diobu Residents Lament Inadequate Power Supply

Residents of Diobu, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, have lamented over low power supply in the area.

Some of the residents who spoke to The Tide on the issue said the situation had become more serious that consumers could hardly use the light either for domestic or business operations.

John Edoh, who manages a laundry business in Ojoto Street, Mile II, Diobu, said, “you can hardly use the light for ironing or washing machine because the current is so low”.

Another resident, Justice Nwafor Eso, complained that the current is so low that one hardly can sees clearly in the night.

“The former complaint was that of no supply, but today even when the supply is there, it is not of much use to us”, he said.

Eso appealed to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to do something urgently to address the situation.

Madam Charity Stanley who is a food vendor also urged the company to improve on its services to justify the high bills they issue to consumers.

“when it comes to bill, the company decides what you the customers pay but when it comes to rendering services, it does not care about the quality of services it renders to the people”, she said.

Chris Oluoh