COREN Urges Members To Support Anti-Corruption Crusade

The President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Mr Kahim Ali,has urged engineers in the country to support the Federal Government’s anti-corruption crusade.

A statement issued last Thursday in Abuja by Mrs Awaolao Haruna, the spokesperson of COREN, quotes Ali as making the remarks at the inauguration of members of the Engineering Regulation Monitoring (ERM) for Sokoto, Birnin Kebbi and Gusau inspectorates.

He said that 90 per cent of the nation’s appropriation was for engineering projects, “but a greater percentage of the fund had over the years been mismanaged because of corruption.

“Even though acts of corruption in engineering projects are not necessarily perpetrated by engineers, they are usually blamed for the occurrence.

“It can no longer be business-as-usual because any engineering personnel involved in any corrupt practice directly or indirectly will be severely sanctioned.

“You are, therefore, in your own interest, advised to desist from acts of corruption in engineering projects.”

According to him, COREN registered members must be given the opportunity to practice their profession.

He said no country could develop technologically by depending solely on the expertise of other nationals.

“To allow foreign companies dominate in handling all the major engineering jobs in our country is a misnomer, indigenous capacity must be developed if we must move forward.

“While, we advocate for engineering personnel to be allowed active participation in the infrastructural development process, we must always remind ourselves that to whom much is given, so much is expected.

“We must be prepared to stand for value for money in engineering projects to which we are responsible,” Ali was quoted to have said.

He said that ERM was established in 1997 to ensure total compliance to the COREN regulations in the execution of engineering projects.

According to him, the objective of the programme is to ensure that engineering is practiced in Nigeria in accordance with relevant codes of engineering practice.

Ali said that it was also to enforce discipline and strict standards of ethics in engineering practice, and foster speedy acquisition of relevant engineering and technological skills.

Ali said that ERM was aimed at ensuring that engineering was practised in Nigeria in line with global best practices.