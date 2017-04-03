Community Threatens To Sue Agip Over MoU

Obagi community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has threatened to drag the Italian oil gaint, Agip to court for refusing to review its expired Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the community.

The paramount ruler of the community, (Eze Obagi) HRH Eze Benson Abella, disclosed this to The Tide in an interview, Friday in Port Harcourt.

Abella alleged that the MoU had expired since 15 years ago and that all efforts to get the oil firm to review it hard continued to meet brick wall.

According to Abella, the community which is one of the major host community landlords of Agip IDU flow station and pipelines is not benefiting from the company in terms of contract awards, scholarship, employment, skills acquisition programmes and other community development projects.

“The community will seek for order of specific performance from court of competent jurisdiction against Agip of the company continues to delay the review of the MoU”, he said.

According to him, the only projects that Agip executed for the community were health centre which, he said, had not been put to use for over ten years now, fencing of the primary school, Town Hall and an assembly hall in their secondary school.

The royal father alleged that most projects contained in the expired MoU had not been executed by Agip, adding that the firm had avoided a review as to dudge its social responsibility as a corporate body.

He charged Agip’s management to emulate Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) that approaches issues of community relations with human face, stressing that TEPNG always reviews MoU with its host communities as at when due and also carries along its host in the company’s scheme of things.

