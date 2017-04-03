Commission To Empower 60,000 IDPs

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, says it will empower over 60,000 Internally Displaced Persons in Kebbi with sustainable skills to be self-reliant and productive.

The Federal Commissioner of the commission, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, made this known during an assessment tour of IDPs camp in Bunza Local Government Area recenly.

“We are here on assessment tour to see for ourselves the IDPs that are here and the conditions they are in Bunza which has the largest number of IDPs in the state.

“We will go back and make preparations on how we should assist you to be self-reliant and productive,” the commissioner said.

According to her, the state has over 60,000 IDPs, which is the highest in the North-west geopolitical zone of the country.

Farouq said the commission would come up with skills acquisition programmes with focus on farming and agriculture for IDPs and migrants.

She appealed to the IDPs to exercise patience as the Federal Government concludes plans to provide them with the needed sustainable empowerment tools.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo, commended the commission and non-governmental partners for their concerns to the plight of IDPs and migrants in the state.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for holding onto his campaign promise of defeating and degrading the insurgency in the North- eastern part of the country.

Dododo urged the IDPs to utilise the personal donation by the federal commissioner, and urged them to exercise more patience as government moves to empower them.

The Tide source reports that the commissioner offered personal assistance of undisclosed bags of rice and other items to the IDPs in Bunza Area.