Assembly Constitutes Committee On Mile 1 Market

A plenary session and an oversight function were the major activities of the Rivers State House of Assembly last week.

The House last Tuesday held its normal plenary session where a petition by the member representing Port Harcourt Constituency III, Hon. Victor Ihunwo, was presented to the Assembly to stop the proposed election of the executive of the Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In his prayer, Hon. Ihunwo sought the intervention of the 8th Assembly to stop the election that was said to have been scheduled by the Authority of the Port Harcourt Local Government Council to elect the new executive that will pilot the affairs of the market in the area.

According to him, the proposed election was in controversy as some traders of the market were kicking against the election as the condition given to it was contrary to the provisions of the constitution of the market association.

He said, if the election was allowed to be conducted, it would breach the law and will not create the enabling environment for traders in the market.

Presiding, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani constituted a four-member adhoc committee headed by the lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Constituency II, Hon. Michael Chinda, to handle the petition.

The Speaker also directed the Committee to stop the election to forestall probable breakdown of law and order in the area.

He charged the Committee to submit its report in the next plenary session of the House.

Last Wednesday, the House Committee on Environment was led by its chairman, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo on a visit to Notore Chemical Industries Plc at Onne in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State as part of the Assembly’s oversight function.

At the interactive session with the management of the company, Hon. Ahiakwo said the Committee’s visit was part of the Assembly’s moves to ensure that all companies operating in the state comply with the environmental laws to save lives and protect the environment for a viable economy.

The House Committee members were conducted round the company’s premises to inspect its facilities and ascertain the living condition of the people residing around there.

The committee Chairman commended the management of the company for ensuring that its activities are environment-friendly.

He also commended the company for its strict compliance with the environmental laws and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with host communities in the areas of employment, community development, scholarships among others.

Earlier, the company’s plant manager, Alaye Lawson thanked the Committee for its effort at ensuring that companies operating in the state complied with the environmental laws and other agreements with host communities in the State.

The company’s manager promised that the firm would always adhere to all agreements and laws that guide the company’s operation in the State.

He said presently, the company’s operations have no negative effect on the environment or the people.

Enoch Epelle