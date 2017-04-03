APC Treasurer, 4000 Others Defect to PDP

Treasurer, Katsina State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Nasiru Usman, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), along with 4,000 others.

Reports say that the defectors presented themselves to the Kankia Local Government chapter of their new political abode, on Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of other defectors, Usman said that they decided to jump ship because the APC neglected them.

“It is a fact that I led many others in the struggle that ensured victory for the APC in the 2015 general election.

“I campaigned vigorously against the then PDP candidate, Musa Nashuni, who is from my own local government – Kankia – and ensured he lost even his village, to Aminu Masari of APC.

“However, after the polls and the subsequent assumption of Masari as governor of Katsina State, majority of us were neglected by the APC.

“In my own case, some party stalwarts in Kankia went to the party’s state headquarters and ensured that I was suspended from its fold, for reasons best known to them.

“I have been on suspension for 14 months, with the state office refusing to recall me as directed by the North West Zonal Chapter of the party, following my successful petition against the illegal action,” he said.

He said that his defection to the PDP was not to contest for any position.

“We left the party because of neglect. The 4,000 people defecting with me are from the 10 political wards of Kankia,” he said.

Nashuni, Masari’s PDP rival in 2015, who also spoke, said that the PDP would not repeat the mistakes that led to the loss of the 2015 elections.

Nashuni urged PDP members to remain focused, steadfast and united so as to be able to wrestle power from its rivals in 2019.

Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, who received the defectors, promised a level playing ground for all PDP members.

“In PDP, we are one and the same and have equal opportunities at all time,” he said.