2017 JAMB: Candidates Lament Registration Procedure

Candidates for the 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Rivers State have lamented over what they call strenuous registration process.

The process, some of them alleged, were not spelt out clearly from the onset for people to know how to go about it.

“Everybody is made to come to JAMB office to register because some of us who went and registered last year in business centres had ugly experiences and now feel that there is no other authentic place to go for JAMB registration.

Only for us to get to JAMB office to find out that the whole candidates in Rivers State have assembled here for registeration.

“You can see the result. We can’t even get to the gate. I was lucky to find out from another candidate that I needed to go online to create my profile before going to the bank to pay money to get a pin”, one of the candidates who identified herself as Lucy explained.

Another candidate, James, explained further that even after getting the pin, he came back to JAMB office, only to be told by another that the form can be obtained from approved centres.

A candidate who went to Paragon City Light College, Iwofe Road to register, for instance said, he go there about 6.15am to find out that he was 120 on the list and that it was his third day in the school.

This candidate, Amatoru, said he was told by another candidate who had concluded his registration in the centre that he would still need to pay another N500.00 to be profiled in the centre again.

When The Tide contacted the zonal Coordinator of JAMB, Rivers State, Mrs Beatrice Etta-Nyim, said they are doing everything possible to resolve the crowd issue and that “it will soon be over”.

She also revealed that there are about16 accredited registration centres including JAMB office in Rivers State, where candidates can go and register.

The Centres are: Abonnema ( A Page Success Educational Centre, Model Primary School; Choba (UNIPORT, Choba); Elelenwo (Evinok Connection Nigeria Ltd), 128C Old Refinery Road, Elelenwo; Igwuruta (Emarid College), Iriebe ( Ace International Training Centre, PH/Aba Expressway and Nkpolu (Rivers State University, Port Harcourt).

Oyigbo has four centres namely: Fast five computers, Kings World International School, Immaculate High School and Blessed Child International School.

Port Harcourt has six registration centres namely; Paragon City Light College, Iwofe Road, Ebenezer International School, Slaughter, Elimbu, Anpez Centre, 11 Unity Estate, Eleozu, Destiny ICT Centre, Ada George Road, JAMB office, D-line and Tessy International Schools, Rumuokoro.