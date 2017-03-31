RVHA Moves Against Non- Compliance With Environmental Laws

Worried by the various interpretations given to the black soot and other environmental pollutions in Rivers State, the state House of Assembly (RVHA) has intensified moves to ensure strict compliance with environmental laws by companies operating in the state.

Speaking while inspecting the facilities of Notore Chemical Industries PLC at Onne, in Eleme Local Government Area of the state, Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Hon Christian Ahiakwu said the move, being part of the Assembly over-sight function, became necessary following incessant complaints about activities of companies’ non-compliance with the environmental laws and other relevant issued in the state.

The House Committee chairman, who particularly cited a case where activities of major oil and gas firms were resulting in flaring and pollution of the environment, said the Assembly will liaise with all relevant ministries and agencies to ensure companies operating in the state complied with all environmental laws to protect the state environment and the lives of the people.

Ahiakwu commended Notore Chemical Industries Plc for its strict environmental consciousness and corporate social responsibility and good relationship with the host communities in the areas of social amenties and employment, among others.

Also speaking, a member of the House Committee on Environment, Hon Nemi George charged the company to maintain good relationship with the host communities to avoid any crisis that will cause unfriendly environment in the state.

Nemi, who attributed some environmental degradation and pollution charge to companies non-adherence to the memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with host communities and environmental laws, tasked the company to live up to its expectation in its areas of operation in the state.

Conducting the Assembly’s members on the inspection of the company’s facilities, the Plant Manager of Notore Chemical Industries Plc, Alaye Lawson said the company was committed to maintaining all laws guiding its operations in the state and the country at large.

He said Notore company as a producer of fertilizers and other relevant products made sure that its activities do not affect any part of the environment in term of flaring, waste pollution among others.

The plant manager, who expressed the need to tackle the black soot in the state, said the menace was also affecting the company’s facilities and products.

He commended the state Assembly for its commitment to ensure strict compliance with the environmental laws in the state.Former Army chief General Ishaya Bamaiyi (C) is led out of the courtroom after regaining his freedom of attempted murder charge at the Ikeja High Court in Lagos on April 3, 2008. A Lagos high court has discharged and acquitted General Bamaiyi, former Army Chief during the dictatorial regime of General Sani Abacha, who has been standing trial on four counts of attempted murder since 1999.

Enoch Epelle