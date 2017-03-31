Rivers @ 50: Students Tip Ex-VC for Award

Students of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), have tipped their former vice Chancellor Prof Barimene Fakae, for an award in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) category by the State Government as part of activities to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the state.

The students who spoke with The Tide, last Tuesday at the campus, said the academic speed the school is enjoying today was as a result of the ICT introduced by Fakae.

One of the students, Joy Opara said that even when the instiution was ranked the 12 community institution in Africa, ICT development was part of the yard- sticks for measurement.

She noted it would be fair if the erstwhile VC would bag such an award as stipulated by the government

According to her, ICT also reduced the incidence of cultism as the system would gradually close against those who did not meet up with the required academic stipulations.

Another student, Esaenwi Ferguson, recalled how students were cheating before the introduction of ICT in the campus.

He noted that some of them would deliberately not prepare for exams, with the intention of compromising lecturers at the end of the exercise.

Ferguson, also narrated how the digital system encouraged reading among the students, adding that it was a great joy to see one’s scortes immediately after the examination.

Also speaking, Mr Amadi Julius, pointed out that the school could rank among world-class institutions due to its refined ICT system.

He said that Fakae was not far from the reason why the school is wearing its present academic look.

Amadi stressed that if the RSUST ex -VC was honou-red in that light, it would, among other things, encourage ICT development in the state-owned higher institutions.

It would be recalled that the state Government has set aside ICT as part of awards to mark the state’s 50 years of creation on May 27, 2017.