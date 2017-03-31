Rangers Defends Ultimatum To Coaches

Eugu Rangers’ Christian Chukwu has hinted that the ultimatum given to the Flying Antelopes’ technical crew is not a witch-hunt of coach Imama Amapakabo but to ensure that the team turns a new leaf in terms of results in the league.

The reigning champions’ are last on the league table with 12 points from 12 games ahead of their mid week tie with Remo Stars, the foremer Super Eagles captain pointed out that the club’s management is unhappy at the dismay performance of the team in the current campaign.

And the ultimatum is a wake-up call to the coaches and players that they must brace up.

“We are not witch-hunting anybody,’’ Chukwu told.

‘’It is our desire to see Rangers compete for the league title again like last season. It was the reason we gave the technical crew three match ultimatum so that the coaches and players can see it as a wake-up call for them to improve. We cannot continue to sit down and look our darling team go down as we are presently.

‘’It was unfortunate that we had to lose in Katsina but we are expecting the team to comeback in impressive fashion against Remo Stars on Wednesday and at Enyimba on Sunday. We have to do something to ensure that we move away and far off from where we are on the league table presently.”