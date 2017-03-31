Player Rues Pillars’ Misled Chances Against Nasarawa

Kano Pillars were held to a draw by the Solid Miners, and the winger felt his side were let down by poor attacking decisions

Sai Masu Gida Mubarak Said feels his side deserved to win Nasarawa United but paid the price for their profligacy in the final third.

The former league champions couldn’t find the winner against a resolute Solid Miners as both sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

“We are very disappointed because I think we deserved to win,” Said told Goal.

“We played well, we kept the ball, we had chances but again we couldn’t score the winning goal so now we go home with one point. It’s not enough.

“It was hard luck maybe the last pass, or the [last] decision was not the best but we have to keep going, keep trying to play this way and we will win more games.

Mubarak scored the only goal for Pillars on Wednesday and he is confident the Kadiri Ikhana-led side is on the right track.