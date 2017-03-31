‘Operation Leave The Roads’ Kicks-Off In PH

By admin -
0
155
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

The Special Task Force set up by the  Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to implement the “Operation Leave the Road “ yesterday removed  over 2000 tyres from the streets of GRA, Nkpogu and Stadium in  Port Harcourt.
This followed the expiration  of the one-week ultimatum given to street traders, vulcanisers, road side mechanics, artisans, street vendors and other persons who constitute nuisance on the roads by Governor Wike to vacate the roads of Port Harcourt, the State Capital .
The Task Force also towed away 20 abandoned vehicles on the streets of GRA, Stadium Road and Nkpogu area of Port Harcourt.
Street traders operating in the  areas mentioned  were also prevailed upon by the Task Force to ply their trade within the  confines of designated markets in the state capital.
The Task Force  urged vulcanisers to  relocate to designated  motor parks within  the  state capital  where provisions have been  made for them to operate under legally specified conditions.
The tyres recovered  will be properly  disposed of to avoid the environmental hazards they pose to residents of the state.
Similarly, mechanics have been directed  to move to designated  locations, while owners of abandoned vehicles  have been  advised to remove them  from the roads or face prosecution.
The “Operation Leave the Road “ was introduced by Governor Wike to improve the sanitary condition of Port Harcourt, restore the beauty  of the State Capital, enhance  the  security  of  the state capital  and rebuild the environment.
The governor  urged residents  to support  the  administration  to improve  the living condition in  Port Harcourt.  He noted  that the exercise is  for the  good of everyone, adding  that in due course the benefits will manifest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR