‘Operation Leave The Roads’ Kicks-Off In PH

The Special Task Force set up by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to implement the “Operation Leave the Road “ yesterday removed over 2000 tyres from the streets of GRA, Nkpogu and Stadium in Port Harcourt.

This followed the expiration of the one-week ultimatum given to street traders, vulcanisers, road side mechanics, artisans, street vendors and other persons who constitute nuisance on the roads by Governor Wike to vacate the roads of Port Harcourt, the State Capital .

The Task Force also towed away 20 abandoned vehicles on the streets of GRA, Stadium Road and Nkpogu area of Port Harcourt.

Street traders operating in the areas mentioned were also prevailed upon by the Task Force to ply their trade within the confines of designated markets in the state capital.

The Task Force urged vulcanisers to relocate to designated motor parks within the state capital where provisions have been made for them to operate under legally specified conditions.

The tyres recovered will be properly disposed of to avoid the environmental hazards they pose to residents of the state.

Similarly, mechanics have been directed to move to designated locations, while owners of abandoned vehicles have been advised to remove them from the roads or face prosecution.

The “Operation Leave the Road “ was introduced by Governor Wike to improve the sanitary condition of Port Harcourt, restore the beauty of the State Capital, enhance the security of the state capital and rebuild the environment.

The governor urged residents to support the administration to improve the living condition in Port Harcourt. He noted that the exercise is for the good of everyone, adding that in due course the benefits will manifest.