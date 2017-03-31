NUT Moves To Enforce Teachers Registration

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has directed its members to register with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria to entrench professionalism in the teaching profession.

The NUT National President, Mr Micheal Olukoya, gave the directive in a message to the 6th Quadrennial (11th) State Delegates Conference of the NUT in Kotangora, Niger State on Tuesday.

The Tide reports that, the two-day conference was tagged: “Improving Teachers’ Quality, Enhancing our Educational Standards’’.

Represented by the Borno State Chairman of NUT, Mr Bulama Abiso, the NUT national president advised teachers to identify with the professional body of the union so as to obtain the teaching licence.

Olukoya, said that the registration process would commence in May with a minimum of National Certificate of Education as a requirement for registration.

He said that, the registration programme was geared toward improving professionalism among teachers in the country.

Olukoya warned that, those who failed to register within the specified period would be made to sit for an examination as part of the criteria to qualify them for the registration.

He appealed to the Federal Government to fully implement the minimum wage of teachers so as to improve the standards of education and living.