Nsukka Tricycle Operators Pledge To Be Lawful

The newly elected Chairman, Nsukka Central Tricycle Operators Association, Mr Benedict Aruah, has pledged that members of the association will remain law-abiding.

Aruah made the pledge in Nsukka, Enugu State, last Tuesday after being declared as the Chairman-elect of the association.

He said he would promote peace and unity among tricycle operators in Nsukka town.

Aruah scored 112 votes to defeat, Mr Christian Obuk (81 votes); Mr Ogujiofor Ezea (32 votes); and Mr Jude Ugwuoke (25 votes).

“The priority of my administration is to ensure that members are law-abiding.

“I thank operators for giving me their mandate and I assure them that I will not disappoint them.

“I will carry everybody along and I will welcome good suggestions that will move the association forward.” He commended, Mr Chidi Oborchi, the Chief Security Officer of Nsukka Local Government and Caretaker Chairman of the association, who ensured a transparent, free and fair election.

“It is because the election is free and fear that all candidates accepted victory and defeat in good faith.

“I also commend operators for exhibiting a high-level maturity and orderliness before, during and after the election.”

Obochi, who was appointed by the Nsukka Council boss, Prof. Rose Onah, to overseer the association pending the election of new executives, expressed delight that the operators had elected new executives.

“I am happy that efforts of caretaker committee set up by the Nsukka Council to help organise election for the operators has, today, achieved its mandate.