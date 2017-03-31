Mob Stones Suspected Witch To Death In PH

Residents in Agip axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State were yesterday gripped with panic when an unusual scene unraveled as a bird reportedly transformed to a middle-aged woman.

When The Tide visited the scene, some eye-witnesses said that the woman who was stoned to death by angry watchers was a witch while others saw her as a mad woman that was electrocuted.

Narrating the story, a source said the drama began in the early hours of yesterday when people within the vicinity started to hear strange sound of a bird which they said forebode evil as it disturbed the environment.

According to the source, at the time the sound stopped, a bird was seen flying out of the spot but incidentally hit a high tension electrical cable which forced it down.

Our source stated that the bird eventually manifested in human form, falling face-down and half naked.

Another eye-witness, Mr Okechukwu Worlu, told our correspondent that the woman while lying face-down had began to make a confessional statement in which she admitted being a witch on a mission from Benin, capital of Edo State, which incensed the angry mob which descended on her, stoning her to death.

A young man who did not want his name in print said: “she could be a mad woman but we have never seen such human being in this area, describing it as “mystical”.

Another source said “No one can actually tell who the woman is but I think that she is mentally ill or an HIV/AIDS victim”.

There were divergent views regarding the true identity of the woman, whether she was a witch, mentally deranged or an HIV/AIDS patient

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana