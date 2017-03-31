Lawmaker Donates Office Equipment To NUJ, NURSS

In a bid to promote office best practice, the senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Sen. Thompson George Sekibo, has donated office equipment including computer sets with printers and UPS to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers Chapter and the student union governments in the state.

Sen. Sekibo, while making the presentation stated that the idea behind making the donation was to ensure that the offices of the benefiting bodies functioned effectively and efficiently.

He said, “our thinking is to enable them become well organised and have functional secretariats and well-equipped staff to achieve their full potentials”,.

The senator used the opportunity to commend the press and the students for their peaceful conduct during the last rerun elections in the state.

According to him, “the pres worked so hard, they reported, they kept on reporting. The press in Rivers State is very good and balanced and that is why whatever happened in the state was transmitted to the outside world.”

To the students, the lawmakers said, “the idea is to thank you immensely for the way you conducted yourselves during the rerun elections, if not for your good conduct, Rivers State would have been on fire”.

In his remarks, the chairman, NUJ, Rivers State Chapter, Mr Omoni AyoTamuno, thanked the senator for the gesture, saying, “this is the first time that a representative of National Assembly has extended goodwill to the Nigeria Union of Journalists. Journalists are of the forth estate, but we are not being cared for as the forth estate, today we are happy, the distinquished senator has done this goodwill”.

